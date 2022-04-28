Results: Activists in North Nashville host straw poll on Jefferson Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Reverend Venita Lewis is as passionate of a singer, as a tireless community activist. After realizing the historic Jefferson Street had never hosted a straw poll for the Black community, she decided to change that.

"Our people need to be able to feel the vote, know who the people are, we fail the community in not having more meet and greets, we've been mostly having the meeting and greeting on the other side of town and not in our communities," Lewis said.

The poll comes at a time that’s bringing many lamentations for the people that grew up in the neighborhood.

"We're losing our house, we're losing our community every day, and they expect us I guess to continue to smile and continue to act like there is justice in the system, " she said.

Charlotte Miller, CEO and Chef-owner of Mama Blanche and Yay Yay's, said pricey development is transforming the community leaving many locals struggling to hang on.

"We have house going for $700,000 then we have people that need government assistance down the corner. One of those things don't match up," Miller said.

Fighting to preserve her community and fighting for fair representation is the work Reverend Lewis has spent her life working on.

"I think you're seeing more investment because you're seeing more African Americans are running for the seat because we realize that if we have a good judge in the black robe then maybe that sister or brother that have minor charges can go home rather than prison," Lewis said.

The poll closed at 7 p.m. and the results are below.

