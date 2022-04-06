RESULTS: Party to the Polls straw poll by One Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rev. Enoch Fuzz and One Nashville have tallied votes from Sunday’s Party to the Polls event hosted by NewsChannel5’s Levi Ismail.

One Nashville is a gathering of diverse Nashvillians of different races, religious beliefs, political beliefs and socioeconomic statuses. They meet at least once every month to talk issues affecting the greater Nashville community.

Everyone at Party to the Polls was offered a chance to submit one anonymous ballot. Ballots featured candidates running for every available position in the May 3 primary election, except for school board positions. 145 people participated in the poll over three hours.

The results are as follows: