Revisiting Vision Zero goals in light of 2025 road fatalities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the years, the city has been working on a solution to violent roads through an initiative called Vision Zero.

It started in 2020 with the goal of eliminating all traffic deaths.

This week, the initiative's advisory committee told the Mayor's Office and NDOT that more has to be done.

In an annual report released, and attributing NDOT, they said Nashville saw 115 road deaths in 2025, only one less than 2024. The total number of deaths has dropped slightly since 2022, but it's far from the goal of zero.

State routes have proved most dangerous, especially for motorcycles. Local roads managed by NDOT are safer, but they are still a major area of focus.

Committee members like Peter Robison are urging the agency to revisit speed limits and hone in on how infrastructure can make roads safer. He said making streets narrower and adding practical safety measures like speed bumps makes a notable difference.

"You can't just tell people to slow down. You can't just tell people to be patient because they won't," he explained. "But the road can tell them that...by actually changing the conditions and forcing them and making them slow down."

Robison, who was hit by a car himself in 2019, said it's a lofty goal to aim for zero traffic deaths, but it's a fight worth fighting.

"I think what we want at the end of the day is to not have this role [on the committee]. To not have to look at these levels of fatalities," he concluded.

The annual report notes they want to eliminate all traffic deaths by 2035.

