'Revitalization of Antioch': In-N-Out and other businesses eyeing Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The revitalization of Antioch is ongoing. If you haven't been in a while, you're in for a surprise. Cranes are flying high, and Century Farms is changing.

“Overall, this is a tremendous story when you think about the stigma that Antioch has had, if we were as bad as people thought we were, investors wouldn’t be making the investment,” Metro Council Member, Joy Styles, said.

She said the tide is turning in Antioch.

"There are many people that said I’m never going to go back to Antioch, and they’ve already been here, so it’s a very exciting time for us in the southeast," Styles said.

At Century Farms, Tanger Outlets is home to dozens of national stores and local staples like Tailgate Brewery and Prince's Hot Chicken. “We’ve tried almost every food place in here so far and we love it all,” Customer Alyssa Gallo said.

Gallo comes to the playground with her child. There's food trucks and a Christmas tree in a turf courtyard.

"We love it, it’s nothing like we’ve had here in Nashville, or surrounding areas, I love bringing my little one to play," Gallo said.

Alyssa is really looking forward to California-based In-N-Out Burger moving in they're in the permit process.

"We look forward to the possibility of being a part of the Antioch community, and having this great location to serve our customers," a spokesperson for the California-based company said.

“I’m from California, I’m so excited, couldn’t be more excited to have an In-N-Out here that’s like the only thing I miss about California,” Gallo said.

Joy said there's a new brunch spot, and Tiger Woods’s Popstroke is getting ready to open in the summer.

“So you’ll have a lot of activity here on the site between people coming here to shop, and going next-door to play golf and hang out at the rooftop bar, so that will be a lot of fun,” Styles said.

Shake Shack is scheduled to open next year too. And don't forget Whataburger as well.

She said the development has already increased property values, and more is down the pipeline.

"This is a dream deferred that is finally here, this is the revitalization, the beginning of the revitalization of Antioch," Styles said.

