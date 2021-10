LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A reward for information in the unsolved death of a Giles County man has increased to $1 million.

James "Jim" Grimes was killed near his family's barn in Lynville on April 19.

His wife Dawn said she heard a loud noise, walked to the barn and found her husband had been shot.

Friends and family gathered on Tuesday to mark the six-month anniversary of his death.

Anyone with information on his death is asked to call 931-638-23-58 or 800-TBI-FIND.