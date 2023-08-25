Reward money for Lawrence County homicide case increases to $10,000

LAWRENCE COUNTY. (WTVF) — The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of 25-year-old Patrick Barger, in Lawrence County has increased to $10,000.

Patrick Barger was discovered shot to death inside a shop in Summertown this past March on Saint Patrick's Day. It left his family devastated and searching for answers.

His family doesn’t know who or why someone would target him. They’re hoping by offering a reward someone will come forward with information.

Bridget Barger, Patrick's mother, describes her son as a hippie and said he enjoyed life. "You don’t realize your life is a fairytale until it ends," Bridget said.

Amidst the grief, Bridget has found solace in her connection with Rikka. He was by Patrick's side since he was 17, and now the bird sticks with Bridget.

"He keeps me from thinking about bad things," Bridget explains.

At the time of Patrick's murder, Rikka went missing. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unclear.

"I don't know if he was taken or he flew away. We found him 34 miles away, which is shocking to be that far away from his home. Usually, pet birds stay only a mile away," Bridget said.

Rikka came back into the Bargers' lives 9 weeks after Patrick's murder.

Since then, the bird has formed an unbreakable bond with Bridget, offering her a sense of companionship and strength.

"I never want him to feel like he’s abandoned again," Bridget said.

Despite their grief, the Barger family has channeled their energy into seeking justice for Patrick.

"He had bruising on him and his hands. He also had scrapes so he fought for his life. He was hit in the back of the head. We believe he passed out first, and then someone shot him," Bridget said.

Bridget hopes someone comes forward to give the family closure.

"He didn’t deserve this. Until they’re caught I’ll be putting up flyers, talking to people, sharing posts, and getting his name out there," Bridget said.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office for more information. We're waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information on the case can call Investigator Ray Crane at (931)762-1608. You can also contact Bridget with any information at (931) 762-1608.