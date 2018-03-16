Reward Offered In Search For Missing, Endangered Teen

Mostly Cloudy
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A $5,000 reward has been offered in the case of a missing, endangered teen out of Murfreesboro.
According to Murfreesboro Police officials, Molly Spies was last seen on March 6 at Just Love Coffee.
Molly is 17 years old and has medical problems including a heart condition that requires medication that she does not have with her.
Officials believed she may be in the Knoxville area. She is 5’5” tall, weighing 120 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on where Spies could be was asked to call Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311 and speak with Detective Tommy Roberts.