Rhori, Carrie and Rebecca talk careers in journalism to Tennessee high schoolers

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting at a young age in journalism isn't an unfamiliar origin story for those who work at NewsChannel 5, and anchors Carrie Sharp, Rebecca Schleicher and Rhori Johnston know how it feels to make a start in broadcast journalism.

The trio shared their experiences at Brentwood High School, speaking to students about careers in journalism. They discussed the skills needed not only in front of the lens but also behind the scenes at a television news station.

The event was the brainchild of Brentwood High School DECA members Kerry and Clare Somers. The juniors organized the Clear Path Career Fair as part of their career development project with their club, which is tethered to the national organization that prepares high schoolers and college students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

Kerry and Clare told NewsChannel 5 that it's one thing to have a passion for a certain career, but it's another to figure out what steps to take to land an actual job.

"We hear a lot about all these different paths you can go on to, but it's really hard to put a face to something like that," Kerry said. "It's really good for students to see someone who got where they are, what paths they went down, where they went to college — just to see a success story and know they can do that themselves."

"Sometimes it's very unclear of how to get to that point in life," Clare said. "We wanted to make that clearer for students and make it easier for them to reach their goals in life."