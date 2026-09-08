Ribbons, roots and resilience: One Smyrna woman braids to help families in need

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many families, a braid is more than a hairstyle — it's identity, tradition and connection passed from one generation to the next.

Throughout September, Donna Garcia, a Smyrna woman, is turning that tradition into something bigger: a way to support immigrant families in need.

Garcia is leading “Braids with a Purpose” in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Sept. 15.

"So it shows beauty. It shows the tradition. It shows culture," Garcia said.

Every dollar Garcia earns from braiding hair will be donated to organizations helping immigrant families in crisis.

"I'm a person that if I see someone that's struggling, I'm going to be there to help them. And right now, our Hispanic community needs all of our support," Garcia said.

Garcia said the cause is deeply personal, even though she is not directly affected.

"I don't want to get emotional, but just doing this, it does mean a lot to me. Like, I'm doing it; it's coming from my heart. I get emotional because I'm not personally affected, but I want to show my community, hey, she's giving back to help and support us. Let's support her in this cause so we can make a difference," Garcia said.

She said the effort is driven by concern for immigrant families facing difficult situations.

"There's kids that are being torn apart from their families, from their mothers, from their parents," Garcia said.

In one day at an event, Garcia raised more than $400.

Natalie Gonzalez was among those who came out not only to celebrate their heritage but also to support the mission behind the braids.

"To be able to see it from the back is beautiful. I love the ribbon on top. And again, this is only part of my culture," Gonzalez said.

"So I know that it's kind of giving back to communities in ways that we can't, again, be there physically, know that hopefully it's going towards food or aid or just health care to the individuals affected by anything," Gonzalez said.

Garcia is taking appointments throughout the month and setting aside one day each week for walk-ins.

Garcia said she hopes the effort brings people together.

"I think we can make a big difference as a community to come together and make that happen," Garcia said.

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Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com