Richard Sterban, longtime Oak Ridge Boys bass singer, dies at 83

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Richard Sterban, the longtime bass singer for The Oak Ridge Boys who helped bring hits like "Elvira" and "Bobbie Sue" to country music audiences, died Saturday, Nov. 14. He was 83.

Sterban died in Hendersonville, Tennessee, from complications of bronchitis and pneumonia following a lengthy battle with cancer, according to his family and the band.

Known for his deep bass vocals, particularly on the group's hit song "Elvira," Sterban spent more than five decades performing with The Oak Ridge Boys.

He joined the group in 1972 after leaving his job singing backup for Elvis Presley. The Oak Ridge Boys went on to become one of country music's most recognizable groups, finding major success in the 1980s with hits like "Elvira," "Bobbie Sue" and "American Made."

"Elvira" became one of the group's biggest songs, reaching No. 1 on Billboard's country chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1981.

Throughout their career, The Oak Ridge Boys won five Grammy Awards and performed alongside artists including Johnny Cash. The group joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2011 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

Following Sterban's death, Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young remembered him for helping connect country music to its gospel roots. Young credited Sterban with contributing to the group's 17 No. 1 hits and worldwide following.

Sterban continued touring with The Oak Ridge Boys until 2025, when his health began to decline. He later made a special appearance with the group at the Grand Ole Opry in January 2026.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; five children; and 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.