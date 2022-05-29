Ridgetop Area boil water notice lifted

RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WTVF) — The boil water notice issued for Ridgetop and its surrounding areas has been given approval to be lifted, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

After customers complained of an odor in their water, the White House Utility District (WHUD) discovered that a worker at the City of Ridgetop Sewer Department improperly connected a residential sewage line to the WHUD water line, which sent sewer water directly into a line that fed into people's water faucets.

Since disconnecting the improper wastewater connection, WHUD has been continuously flushing the water lines in the area and repeatedly testing the water quality.

No signs of bacteria were detected in the water, which is now deemed safe to drink and use.

As a precaution, WHUD and TDEC recommend all affected customers flush all hot and cold faucets before returning to normal use and consumption.

WHUD's website provides general flushing tips, more information and a map of the affected area. Other specific questions about home plumbing can be directed to WHUD at 615-672-4110.