Rifle used in Kentucky mass shooting could return to the streets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the wake of the mass shootings both in Nashville and up north in Louisville, we wanted to ask the question: what happens to the guns police seize in those shootings?

That answer differs from state to state, including a somewhat surprising answer in Kentucky.

"Under current Kentucky law, the assault rifle that was used to murder five of our neighbors and shoot at rescuing police officers will one day be auctioned off. Think about that," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

Under that state law -- Kentucky State Police would be forced to auction off the rifle, as it is with other guns it confiscates, and wouldn't be allowed to destroy it.

But that's not how it works in Tennessee, where by and large, local police chiefs and sheriffs are given the option to keep seized guns, sell them, or destroy them.

Sheriff Tim Eads in Dickson County says his policy is to destroy any gun used in a murder.

"Being sensitive to victims, if we have a murder weapon that's been cleared, we're going to send it for destruction, that's our policy," Eads said.

Metro Police has the authority over what will happen to the guns used in the Covenant School shooting, saying its policy is not to sell or auction crime guns. They're kept in storage or used by the crime lab.

Sheriff Eads says after the Louisville mass shooting, he wouldn't be surprised if the Kentucky state law is changed.

"They may want to revisit it now that these occurrences are happening more and more," Eads said. "I think leaving the local control is better."