Right-on-red bill is going away, but Nashville drivers will still see new restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For drivers, making a right turn at a red light may seem routine. But at some Nashville intersections, that could soon be off limits.

After months of debate over restricting right turns on red, Metro Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda withdrew the legislation she introduced.

But she says that doesn't mean the changes she has been pushing for are going away.

“The goal was simple, you know, to protect as many pedestrians as we could and prevent people from dying,” Sepulveda told NewsChannel 5.

Her original proposal was much broader, targeting hundreds of signalized intersections across Nashville. It was later scaled back to 59 intersections as the Metro Council members debated its scope and potential impact.

Now, instead of continuing to push the legislation through Metro Council, Sepulveda says the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure, or NDOT, will move forward administratively with some of the restrictions.

“There are specific intersections where it is absolutely needed, and that is where it will be implemented,” Sepulveda said. “The places where it is not needed, it will not be implemented.”

Sepulveda says the plan includes the 59 intersections identified through the legislative process, with more than 200 additional intersections to be studied.

“We have commitment from NDOT for 14 immediately in two weeks and then the rest should start in three to four months for the rest,” she said.

Sepulveda told NewsChannel 5 the first 14 intersections are located downtown.

The 59 intersections considered under the legislation were selected based on pedestrian activity, crash history and proximity to destinations such as schools and parks.

The changes come during a deadly year for people walking and biking on Nashville's roads.

Metro officials say 28 people walking or biking have been killed so far this year, surpassing the 27 deaths recorded during all of 2025.

“It's a pretty big issue,” Sepulveda said. “Each year, the number just keeps growing.”

For Sepulveda, withdrawing the legislation does not mean the months-long effort was unsuccessful.

“I think we accomplished what we set out to do, which was to make sure that we promoted safety, that we protected pedestrians and bikers and also people who are driving,” she said.

Sepulveda says she plans to continue meeting with NDOT to make sure the changes move forward.

Affected intersections:



Signal ID Location 1010 1st Avenue North/Church Street 1020 1st Avenue South/Demonbreun Street 1040 2nd Avenue South/Chestnut Street 1060 2nd Avenue North/Church Street 1120 2nd Avenue North/Union Street 1150 3rd Avenue North/Church Street 1155 3rd Avenue North/Commerce Street 1170 3rd Avenue South/Demonbreun Street 1220 3rd Avenue North/Union Street 1260 4th Avenue North/Church Street 1270 4th Avenue North/Commerce Street 1290 4th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street 1295 4th Avenue South/Korean Veterans Boulevard 1370 Rep John Lewis Way N/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 1380 Rep John Lewis Way N/Church Street 1390 Rep John Lewis Way N/Commerce Street 1395 Rep John Lewis Way N/Deaderick Street 1400 Rep John Lewis Way S/Demonbreun Street 1430 Rep John Lewis Way S/Korean Veterans Boulevard 1440 Rep John Lewis Way N/Union Street 1445 6th Avenue/Broadway 1460 6th Avenue North/Church Street 1490 6th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street 1495 6th Avenue South/Korean Veterans Boulevard 1520 6th Avenue North/Union Street 1530 7th Avenue/Broadway 1550 7th Avenue North/Church Street 1560 7th Avenue North/Commerce Street 1590 7th Avenue South/McGavock Street 1620 8th Avenue/Broadway 1650 8th Avenue North/Church Street 1680 8th Avenue North/Commerce Street 1800 8th Avenue South/McGavock Street 1875 9th Avenue North/Buchanan Street 1880 9th Avenue/Broadway 1900 9th Avenue North/Commerce Street 1910 10th Avenue/Broadway 1920 10th Avenue North/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 1930 10th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street 1950 11th Avenue North/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 1961 11th Avenue North/Grundy Street 1965 11th Avenue South/Pine Street 1970 12th Avenue/Broadway 1980 12th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street 1990 12th Avenue South/Division Street 2100 14th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street 2200 17th Avenue North/Jo Johnston Avenue 2245 18th Avenue North/Jo Johnston Avenue 2305 20th Avenue North/Charlotte Avenue 2473 24th Avenue South/Blakemore Avenue 2478 25th Avenue South/Blakemore Avenue 2491 25th Avenue South/Children's Way 2680 49th Avenue North/Charlotte Avenue 2805 South 7th Street/Main Street 2808 South 10th Street/Main Street 2820 South 10th Street/Woodland Street 3495 Gallatin Pike/Broadmoor Drive 4485 Old Murfreesboro Road/Smith Springs Road 4569 Nolensville Pike/Casa Azafran

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com