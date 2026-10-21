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Right-on-red bill is going away, but Nashville drivers will still see new restrictions

A Nashville councilmember withdraws her right-on-red legislation, but she says NDOT will still move forward with restrictions at several intersections.
Right-on-red bill is going away, but Nashville drivers will still see new restrictions
no right on red
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For drivers, making a right turn at a red light may seem routine. But at some Nashville intersections, that could soon be off limits.

After months of debate over restricting right turns on red, Metro Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda withdrew the legislation she introduced.

But she says that doesn't mean the changes she has been pushing for are going away.

“The goal was simple, you know, to protect as many pedestrians as we could and prevent people from dying,” Sepulveda told NewsChannel 5.

Her original proposal was much broader, targeting hundreds of signalized intersections across Nashville. It was later scaled back to 59 intersections as the Metro Council members debated its scope and potential impact.

Now, instead of continuing to push the legislation through Metro Council, Sepulveda says the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure, or NDOT, will move forward administratively with some of the restrictions.

“There are specific intersections where it is absolutely needed, and that is where it will be implemented,” Sepulveda said. “The places where it is not needed, it will not be implemented.”

Sepulveda says the plan includes the 59 intersections identified through the legislative process, with more than 200 additional intersections to be studied.

“We have commitment from NDOT for 14 immediately in two weeks and then the rest should start in three to four months for the rest,” she said.

Sepulveda told NewsChannel 5 the first 14 intersections are located downtown.

The 59 intersections considered under the legislation were selected based on pedestrian activity, crash history and proximity to destinations such as schools and parks.

The changes come during a deadly year for people walking and biking on Nashville's roads.

Metro officials say 28 people walking or biking have been killed so far this year, surpassing the 27 deaths recorded during all of 2025.

“It's a pretty big issue,” Sepulveda said. “Each year, the number just keeps growing.”

For Sepulveda, withdrawing the legislation does not mean the months-long effort was unsuccessful.

“I think we accomplished what we set out to do, which was to make sure that we promoted safety, that we protected pedestrians and bikers and also people who are driving,” she said.

Sepulveda says she plans to continue meeting with NDOT to make sure the changes move forward.

Affected intersections:

Signal IDLocation
10101st Avenue North/Church Street
10201st Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
10402nd Avenue South/Chestnut Street
10602nd Avenue North/Church Street
11202nd Avenue North/Union Street
11503rd Avenue North/Church Street
11553rd Avenue North/Commerce Street
11703rd Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
12203rd Avenue North/Union Street
12604th Avenue North/Church Street
12704th Avenue North/Commerce Street
12904th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
12954th Avenue South/Korean Veterans Boulevard
1370Rep John Lewis Way N/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
1380Rep John Lewis Way N/Church Street
1390Rep John Lewis Way N/Commerce Street
1395Rep John Lewis Way N/Deaderick Street
1400Rep John Lewis Way S/Demonbreun Street
1430Rep John Lewis Way S/Korean Veterans Boulevard
1440Rep John Lewis Way N/Union Street
14456th Avenue/Broadway
14606th Avenue North/Church Street
14906th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
14956th Avenue South/Korean Veterans Boulevard
15206th Avenue North/Union Street
15307th Avenue/Broadway
15507th Avenue North/Church Street
15607th Avenue North/Commerce Street
15907th Avenue South/McGavock Street
16208th Avenue/Broadway
16508th Avenue North/Church Street
16808th Avenue North/Commerce Street
18008th Avenue South/McGavock Street
18759th Avenue North/Buchanan Street
18809th Avenue/Broadway
19009th Avenue North/Commerce Street
191010th Avenue/Broadway
192010th Avenue North/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
193010th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
195011th Avenue North/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
196111th Avenue North/Grundy Street
196511th Avenue South/Pine Street
197012th Avenue/Broadway
198012th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
199012th Avenue South/Division Street
210014th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
220017th Avenue North/Jo Johnston Avenue
224518th Avenue North/Jo Johnston Avenue
230520th Avenue North/Charlotte Avenue
247324th Avenue South/Blakemore Avenue
247825th Avenue South/Blakemore Avenue
249125th Avenue South/Children's Way
268049th Avenue North/Charlotte Avenue
2805South 7th Street/Main Street
2808South 10th Street/Main Street
2820South 10th Street/Woodland Street
3495Gallatin Pike/Broadmoor Drive
4485Old Murfreesboro Road/Smith Springs Road
4569Nolensville Pike/Casa Azafran

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com

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