Riley Strain's family thanks Nashville for 'love and grace' after their son's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Riley Strain's family thanked the Nashville police and community after the disappearance of their son prompted a 14-day search.

Strain, 22, was found in the Cumberland River in the Nations neighborhood on Friday morning. That location is roughly eight miles away. Police believe Strain fell in the Cumberland River.

His family gathered together on Friday afternoon, all expressing thanks and gratitude.

The medical examiner will autopsy Strain's body on Saturday.

What the family said

Michelle Whiteid, Riley’s mom

I want to reiterate how thankful we are for everyone and how much we appreciate everyone's support, love and prayers. We have felt every single one. I ask you mommas out there: hug your babies tight tonight for me. Thank you, thank you for sharing our story.

Ryan Gilbert, Riley’s father

You've helped us get some closure here and take our boy home. I have a lot of people to thank. I am sure I will forget someone. I want to thank MNPD. I am sure they've had a lot of sleepless nights. The United Cajun Navy — they gave structure on our side and things lined out. They have been a great asset to us. The individuals who have tried to help us with numerous things — putting up flyers and whatnot. The Ward family for all their work. All the people back home in our personal lives. We can't say enough to all of you.

Chris Whiteid, Riley’s stepfather

Most of you are familiar with seeing my face. I am sure we are all ready for it to be over with. We are quite thankful for everything you've done — the grace you've given us. We have learned through this ordeal that everybody has brought all the good to us. We've had a little bad, but it's given us faith in people that sometimes gets clouded by what we are constantly hearing.

We are thankful for the volunteers. Our family — we can't thank them enough for all the support, time spent and love. Our friends that we consider family who can't be here but caring for everything we can't, thank you. To the people of Nashville, I can't thank you enough for the love and support that you've shown. To Nashville police, we know this hasn't been easy. We've tried to handle it with as much grace and poise you can. It's never quick enough when it's your family member. Thank you for everything you've done for us. It's greatly appreciated. Thank you.

Who is Riley Strain and when was he last seen? Riley Strain, 22, is a University of Missouri senior who disappeared after a night out with friends in Downtown Nashville on March 8. He went missing after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar on Lower Broadway. Surveillance video and body-cam footage was released detailing the night, as well as a statement from Luke Bryan's bar, claiming they only ever sold him one alcoholic beverage and two waters. New video, 911 call give more details into Riley Strain's disappearance Riley bodycam RELATED: Luke Bryan's bar claims they only served Riley Strain one drink Here's a timeline of events that led up to his disappearance. WTVF What evidence was found? On March 17, Metro Police said Riley's bank card was found in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street by those who had been searching for Riley themselves. Riley Strain's parents say thank you. A day later, Riley's bank card is found. Riley's body was found in the Cumberland River in the Nations area 14 days after he went missing. We've created a map diagram to show the distance from where Riley went missing to where he was located. WTVF