Ring camera video shows someone taking bowls of candy Tuesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The day after Halloween, several people living in and around Brentwood say their bowls of candy were taken from their porches.

A handful caught the thief on Ring doorbell cameras.

The videos show a man with dark hair, a hoodie, and a mask, whisking what's left of the holiday treats away.

"[He] grabbed the bowl of candy and just took off," explained one neighbor, Joseph Clevenger.

"Everybody's got cameras now. Like, you're gonna get pictures or videos of you caught in the act."

Although he says it wasn't a big deal, he and others feel it's not in the spirit of Halloween.

"I don't care that they took the bowl, I was more than happy to give them all the candy that we had," started Clevenger.

"The holiday's really just about the younger kids having fun," added Kelly Carusi, a neighbor 10 minutes away from Clevenger.

"Moving forward, I don't know if I will leave a bowl out again."

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Brentwood Police and Williamson County officials to learn whether they're looking into this.