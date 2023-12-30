Ringing in 2024 in Nashville? The city will host the state's first ever Safe Bar event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — By now, Nashville knows how to throw a party.

However, at Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, the Sexual Assault Center is getting involved.

Statistics show that alcohol can increase the risk of sexual assaults. So, at the city's large party in Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, special coasters and a 90-minute bartender training will hopefully reduce any unwanted advances.

See how the coasters work in the player above.

"A lot of the times if someone's drink has been spiked then they come off like they're incredibly intoxicated," explained Lorraine McGuire of the Sexual Assault Center.

More than a dozen Nashville bars and restaurants have taken the Safe Bar training. To get certified, half of the staff has to take the Sexual Assault Center's 90-minute training.

Nashville's Big Bash will be the first Safe Bar event in Tennessee.

While in the past it hasn't been reported at the city's event, if your drink gets drugged let security and your bartender know immediately.

"We were invited because our partners at the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp (NCVC) understand this is a proactive thing to do to help people feel a little bit more comfortable at a big event like this," McGuire said.

Additionally, security will be carrying fentanyl test strips that can detect the presence of the powerful opioid. There will also be a drink you can request if you need to signal to a bartender that you're in trouble. Information, including the name of that drink, will be posted in every restroom.