Rise in Pest Control calls amid concerns over rare mosquito-borne virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A rare mosquito-borne virus known as Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is causing illness and fatalities in some areas, though there have been no reported cases in the region.

Despite this, local pest control companies are seeing an increase in calls.

Damien Alexa, owner of All Phase Pest Solutions, has been really busy.

"The bugs have been crazy," Alexa said.

This year, Alexa began spraying for mosquitoes as early as February.

"The females will produce about 1,000 babies, so every female you kill you’re reducing the population," he said.

The warmer weather is also contributing to the persistence of mosquitoes.

"Our winters are not as crazy as they were in previous years," Alexa said.

Customers are particularly concerned about avoiding mosquito bites and the potential viruses they carry.

"I try to wear long sleeves to protect myself because I’m always in a bunch of mosquito areas," Alexa said.

While many are worried about EEE, the more immediate concern in Tennessee is West Nile Virus.

"With West Nile Virus, about 1 in 5 people infected actually show symptoms, and it looks like a cold — fever, chills," said Matthew Peters, communications director for the Metro Nashville Public Health Department.

To monitor the mosquito population, the Metro Nashville Public Health Department sets traps around Davidson County and tests the insects collected.

"The way you can prevent something like EEE, which we haven’t seen here, versus West Nile, is the same: wear bug spray, make sure when you’re out in the morning and late at night you have long sleeves on, whatever you can do to prevent that," Peters advised.

So far this year, there have been no reports of human cases of West Nile Virus in Davidson County, although some mosquito testing pools have tested positive.

Alexa believes having a monitoring system in place is crucial for public safety.

"It’s great to be able to monitor how bad the problem is getting and see every year the problem is increasing," he said.

For those considering treating their yards for mosquitoes, Alexa noted that the cost typically ranges between $100 and $200.

