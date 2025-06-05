Rising country-pop star Lily Grace brings Aussie charm to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Australian-born country-pop artist Lily Grace is quickly making waves in the U.S. music scene, carving out a name for herself in Nashville with heartfelt lyrics, a vibrant sound and a grounded sense of purpose.

Inspired by early 2000s country hits and icons like Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini, Lily Grace first picked up a guitar at age 11. Now based in Nashville, Lily is embracing a new chapter of her journey, one fueled by the dedicated fans who supported her back home.

“It’s because of the Australian scene—buying tickets to my shows, buying my album—that I got my visa to come here. Now I get to share that with the world,” she said.

Her debut album, Old Enough to Do Better, tells stories of first experiences and chasing dreams. Her latest single, Me, Myself and Wine, is a confident, empowering post-breakup anthem that’s already striking a chord with fans.

“My goal is to build a community of people who can find themselves in my music. I just want to continue giving to them, loving on them, and playing shows consistently,” Lily shared in a recent interview.

Beyond the music, Lily Grace is soaking up American life—trying funnel cake for the first time and eagerly awaiting the opening of an In-N-Out nearby.

Lily Grace will be performing this week at CMA Fest, where fans can meet her at the Roper Booth inside Fan Fair X on Saturday.

Her advice to other young artists? “Stay confident. Keep creating. Don’t stop showing up.”