Rising number of RSV cases continues to put strain on hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An unseasonably high number of RSV cases is putting a strain on hospitals. It's a common illness found mostly in young children.

The virus has tripled in the last two months, according to CDC data from PCR tests.

For children under 2-year-old, the virus could be dangerous which is why hospitals are seeing an influx of patients. At the same time, health care workers are also battling incoming cases of COVID and the flu, plus a shortage of workers.

For most, a mild case of RSV lasts about two weeks and can be managed at home. But some infants, young children and older adults, especially with pre-existing health conditions, may suffer from more severe cases, leading to hospitalization, according to the CDC.

Symptoms look like the common cold: runny nose, coughing, sneezing. But when those start to get more severe, like having trouble breathing or a constant fever, it's time for the doctor immediately.

"For parents who have children who have an upper respiratory infection, many times they’re testing them, finding out it’s not Covid and feeling relieved, I think they still need to be vigilant that it could be RSV, it could be early flu," said former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. "So, if you see progressive symptoms, seek out help from a doctor."

Since there's no vaccine just yet to fight the virus, the best way to prevent it is to practice good hygiene around your child and keep them if they're home so it's not being spread.