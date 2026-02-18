Rising property taxes impacting lower Broadway businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homeowners aren't alone in facing skyrocketing property taxes in Nashville. Re-appraisals in 2025 have some business owners re-evaluating.

Tom Morales with ACME Feed & Seed on Lower Broadway told NewsChannel 5 his property tax bill went from $129,000 dollars last year to $600,000 this year.

And this comes at a time when he says business is changing on lower broadway. He told us he ended 2025 "in the red" by a half million dollars.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell did speak to this issue recently saying a review by the state comptroller determined the valuations do, indeed, reflect market value and acknowledge that will be a challenge for some business owners.