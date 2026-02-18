Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
News

Actions

Rising property taxes impacting lower Broadway businesses

Homeowners aren't alone in facing skyrocketing property taxes in Nashville. Re-appraisals in 2025 have some business owners re-evaluating.
Rising property taxes impacting lower Broadway businesses
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homeowners aren't alone in facing skyrocketing property taxes in Nashville. Re-appraisals in 2025 have some business owners re-evaluating.

Tom Morales with ACME Feed & Seed on Lower Broadway told NewsChannel 5 his property tax bill went from $129,000 dollars last year to $600,000 this year.

And this comes at a time when he says business is changing on lower broadway. He told us he ended 2025 "in the red" by a half million dollars.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell did speak to this issue recently saying a review by the state comptroller determined the valuations do, indeed, reflect market value and acknowledge that will be a challenge for some business owners.

Nashville’s Jefferson Street Sound Museum named stop on U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is a great little gem in North Nashville. The founder and curator turned his home into a museum to keep the legacy of historic Jefferson street alive. Now, it's been named a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Aaron Cantrell takes us inside.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.