Riverbend inmates fill room for opera concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We rarely get to see what it's actually like inside of a prison.

Those preconceived images can run through our minds, but some nights sing a different tune.

"Today's event is just providing hope," said Curt Campbell with Men of Valor. "You're not forgotten."

Jonathan Cilia Faro and Tyler Smith performed an opera concert for inmates at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. This is something Men of Valor does frequently as part of its prison ministry program.

"So yeah we have concerts in prisons across the state at least monthly, sometimes more often," Campbell said.

More often, it's people like Campbell hoping to help change the tune and most importantly — provide hope.

"Rehabilitation is one of the most important pieces of the Department of Corrections right now," said Zac Pounds, the warden at Riverbend. "95 percent of the population returns to the communities and we hope that they return to the community.”

"We’re trying to help guys get in the mindset of re-entry and doing something different with their lives," Campbell said.

"This was different than any crowd I've been in front of before," Smith said.

This was the first time Smith performed in a prison.

"You know and it helps them know that there is hope for when they return to the communities," Pounds said.

It's about hope — that's the focus.

“Music is just a tool," Smith said. "And it obviously moved powerfully tonight.”

"So sometimes we have this system, it's a loop of negativity," said Cilia.

A loop of negativity — hopefully no more.

“Bring a positive loop where we give a second chance from the beginning," Cilia said.

That's the purpose here — to provide healing and hope.