Riverboat en route to Nashville stuck on Lake Barkley in Kentucky

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — The U.S. Coast Guard has been called to Lake Barkley in Kentucky after a riverboat en route from Memphis to Nashville got stuck on a sandbar.

The Coast Guard confirmed the grounding happened at 1 p.m. Wednesday on Lake Barkley, which spans across Livingston, Lyon and Trigg Counties.

WTVF Cruise ship stuck in Lake Barkley

Coast Guard officials said their marine safety unit was notified Thursday morning about the stuck American Jazz Cruise ship.

Investigators have been dispatched to determine the safest course of action for budging the cruise liner free. Commercial tugboats are also en route.

Jennifer Holder The American Jazz Cruise ship was en route to Nashville when it got stuck on a sandbar on Lake Barkley.

Here’s a look at the American Jazz ship stuck on a sand bar at Lake Barkley.



Jennifer Holder was kind enough to show us what she could see from her boat. The Coast Guard is investigating and working to dislodge the ship from the sand bar.@NC5 pic.twitter.com/s7W1tTW2jL — Levi Ismail (@LeviAIsmail) July 8, 2021

There were no injuries, damage or pollution to report, so far.

American Cruise Lines released the following statement: