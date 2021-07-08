Watch
News

Actions

Riverboat en route to Nashville stuck on Lake Barkley in Kentucky

items.[0].image.alt
Sky 5
This aerial photo shows American Jazz Cruise ship after it got stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
IMG_9088.JPG
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 14:52:18-04

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — The U.S. Coast Guard has been called to Lake Barkley in Kentucky after a riverboat en route from Memphis to Nashville got stuck on a sandbar.

The Coast Guard confirmed the grounding happened at 1 p.m. Wednesday on Lake Barkley, which spans across Livingston, Lyon and Trigg Counties.

Map-Cruise-Ship-Stuck-Lake-Barkley-01.jpg
Cruise ship stuck in Lake Barkley

Coast Guard officials said their marine safety unit was notified Thursday morning about the stuck American Jazz Cruise ship.

Investigators have been dispatched to determine the safest course of action for budging the cruise liner free. Commercial tugboats are also en route.

IMG_1732.jpg
The American Jazz Cruise ship was en route to Nashville when it got stuck on a sandbar on Lake Barkley.

There were no injuries, damage or pollution to report, so far.

American Cruise Lines released the following statement:

The American Jazz is currently being assisted off a sandbar in Lake Barkley. There is no damage to the small riverboat, and both guests and crew aboard have been informed of the temporary delay. American Cruise Lines is taking all appropriate steps with authorities while local service providers assist the ship. American Jazz is following a seven-night Music Cities Cruise from Memphis to Nashville and the cruise is expected to resume with a few adjustments to the normal schedule.

American Jazz is a small modern riverboat and accommodates fewer than 190 passengers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast now