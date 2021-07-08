Riverboat en route to Nashville stuck on Lake Barkley in Kentucky

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — The U.S. Coast Guard has been called to Lake Barkley in Kentucky after a riverboat en route from Memphis to Nashville got stuck on a sandbar.
The Coast Guard confirmed the grounding happened at 1 p.m. Wednesday on Lake Barkley, which spans across Livingston, Lyon and Trigg Counties.
Coast Guard officials said their marine safety unit was notified Thursday morning about the stuck American Jazz Cruise ship.
Investigators have been dispatched to determine the safest course of action for budging the cruise liner free. Commercial tugboats are also en route.
Here’s a look at the American Jazz ship stuck on a sand bar at Lake Barkley.— Levi Ismail (@LeviAIsmail) July 8, 2021
Jennifer Holder was kind enough to show us what she could see from her boat. The Coast Guard is investigating and working to dislodge the ship from the sand bar.@NC5 pic.twitter.com/s7W1tTW2jL
There were no injuries, damage or pollution to report, so far.
American Cruise Lines released the following statement:
The American Jazz is currently being assisted off a sandbar in Lake Barkley. There is no damage to the small riverboat, and both guests and crew aboard have been informed of the temporary delay. American Cruise Lines is taking all appropriate steps with authorities while local service providers assist the ship. American Jazz is following a seven-night Music Cities Cruise from Memphis to Nashville and the cruise is expected to resume with a few adjustments to the normal schedule.
American Jazz is a small modern riverboat and accommodates fewer than 190 passengers.