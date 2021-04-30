Road and safety improvements are scheduled for Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Crashes, traffic headaches and even deaths are just some complaints about Nolensville Pike but changes are coming.

Tennessee Department of Transportation’s 2022 budget includes funding for the construction phase of Nolensville Pike from North of Mill Creek to Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville.

This 2.4-mile segment represents Phase I of an overall 4.4-mile project to improve State Road 11 from Burkitt Road to Old Hickory Blvd.

"We’re very excited to see the road widen from the two lanes to five lanes. We have continued growth out here, there’s congestion, it’s a public safety issue. So all those issues will be addressed when the road is widened," said State Rep. Jason Powell.

Powell says he's been fighting to address this roadway for a decade.

Nolensville Road from south of Burkitt Road to Old Hickory Boulevard includes reconstruction and widening for approximately 4.4 miles. TDOT says proposed improvements are intended to address congestion, improve safety, and accommodate growth in this rapidly developing area.

The first phase is construction from north of Mill Creek to near Old Hickory Boulevard. Phase 2, from south of Burkett Road to north of Mill Creek.

TDOT Nolensville Road project

The existing roadway is primarily two lanes. The project will widen the existing roadway to a five-lane facility, including two 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, a 12-foot dedicated center turn lane, 10-foot paved shoulders/bike lanes, curb and gutter, and five-foot sidewalks on each side.

"I heard from people that said there’s no sidewalks out here, it’s difficult to cross the street it’s difficult to pull onto the road," Powell said.

Marcellus Banks says every time he drives along Nolensville Pike to his new business off Lords Chapel Drive it's headache sitting in traffic.

"Getting out just the area where you live in you honk your horn at least twice a day in this area," he said.

Banks says not only is it an inconvenience, but it's also a safety concern.

"Very high traffic area coming around corners you can’t really see, you got a couple of stop signs and red lights that way," Banks said.

Phase One will cost $37.9 million and Phase Two is $33.6 million. Funding for the second phase is ongoing.

Phase One is scheduled for Spring 2022 and the entire project should take five years to complete.

