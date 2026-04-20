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Road closure in place in Williamson County Monday due to gas leak

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Jaromir Chalabala
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Posted

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — South Berrys Chapel Road in Williamson County is currently closed between Farmington Drive and Lynnwood Way due to a gas leak in the area.

Crews are on scene working to make repairs and you're asked to seek alternate routes at this time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

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