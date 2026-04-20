Road closure in place in Williamson County Monday due to gas leak

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — South Berrys Chapel Road in Williamson County is currently closed between Farmington Drive and Lynnwood Way due to a gas leak in the area.

Crews are on scene working to make repairs and you're asked to seek alternate routes at this time.

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