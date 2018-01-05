Road Closures In Effect For LifeWay Tower Implosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several roads in downtown Nashville will be closed as crews implode the The Draper Tower on LifeWay's former campus in downtown Nashville.

5 Things To Know About LifeWay Tower Implosion

The implosion of the 12-story building is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

600 pounds of explosives and a 700-ft perimeter expected for the Draper Tower implosion tomorrow morning! Broadway, Church and Commerce will shut down for several blocks 7-11 am. Watch the implosion LIVE on @NC5_PLUS ch 5.2 or https://t.co/RWzcGXCJIs pic.twitter.com/NGG0UvNvpm — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) January 5, 2018

Road closures will be in place before and during the implosion: