Road Closures In Effect For LifeWay Tower Implosion

12:35 PM, Jan 5, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several roads in downtown Nashville will be closed as crews implode the The Draper Tower on LifeWay's former campus in downtown Nashville.

The implosion of the 12-story building is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Road closures will be in place before and during the implosion:

  • 11th Ave North: Between McGavock & Grundy Street – closed all day Saturday
  • 10th Ave North: Between Broadway & Commerce Street - closing street Friday
  • 9th Ave North: Between Broadway & Church Street – closed all day Saturday
  • Broadway: Between 8th Avenue North And 12th Avenue North – closed all day Saturday
  • Church Street: Between Rosa L Parks Boulevard & George L Davis Boulevard closed all day Saturday
  • Commerce Street: Between 8th Avenue North & 10th Avenue North – closing street Friday

