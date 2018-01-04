5 Things To Know About LifeWay Tower Implosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Draper Tower on LifeWay's former campus has been scheduled for implosion.

Here's what you need to know about the past and future of that property.

1.) LifeWay Campus Sold

LifeWay Christian Resources' nearly 15-acre campus sold in November 2015 for $125 million to make way for downtown Nashville redevelopment projects. A San Diego-based real estate investment firm purchased the property.

2.) LifeWay Plans New Headquarters

In February 2016, LifeWay announced it would build its new headquarters on a 32-acre site near Charlotte Avenue and 11th Avenue North.

3.) Billion Dollar Project Planned For Former Campus

Details of a billion dollar mixed-use development, called Nashville Yards, were released in June 2017. It was set to replace office buildings and warehouses on the former LifeWay Christian Resources' campus.

4.) Preparing For Large-Scale Demolitions

The demolition of the historic Georgia Dome in Atlanta in November 2017 was a reminder that the large-scale implosion of the LifeWay tower in Nashville was expected soon. Crews worked to prepare for the demolition.

5.) Details Set For Implosion

The implosion of the 12-story building has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2018. Road closures will be in place before and during the implosion.