Road rage shooting under investigation on Williamson County highway

TRIUNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a road rage incident shooting on Highway 31 on the Interstate 840 interchange.

The incident — involving four shots fired at a vehicle — happened around 1:20 p.m., but deputies were still out investigating as of 3:40 p.m., spokesperson Lt. Becky Coyle said.

Coyle said the only description of a suspect and the vehicle is that the shots came from a male in a white Ford F250 work truck. One of the shots hit the victim's taillight area, Coyle said. No one was injured.

The eastbound ramp from I-840 to Highway 31 is temporarily closed.