Roadside Grill's annual ride for the Wounded Warrior Project raises $27,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In honor of Veteran's Day Monday one local restaurant served up food and a good time, all to support veterans recovering from PTSD.

Kai Paul spent seven years in the military, he showed up to connect the Wounded Warrior Projectwith the people who support it.

"One of the biggest things that they say that it's not Wounded Warrior fixed me, it wasn't Wounded Warrior gave me a great event it was Wounded Warrior saved my life," said Paul. "I was able to get directed toward services and resources that helped me improve my life as a whole and it wasn't just throwing medication at it, it was a more holistic approach, it was the connections, it was the constant feeling that someone was there looking out for me."

Events like the one at Roadside Grill make The Wounded Warrior Project possible.

Roadside Grill's management is passionate about helping veteransand those actively serving in the military with PTSD recover.

Sal Gonzalez showed up with his guitar to play, he finds therapy is songwriting. Wounded Warrior Project has been with Sal through every step of his recovery with guidance and peer support.

"I served in the United States Marine Corps in 2003 and 2004, I was injured resulting in the loss of my left leg below the knee," said Gonzalez. "When I came out of my coma and I woke up in the hospital Wounded Warrior Project was the second people at my bedside."

