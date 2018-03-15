Rob Forrest Pays $45K Restitution

4:39 PM, Mar 15, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Police Sgt. Robert Forrest handed over the $45,000 he was ordered to repay after accepting a plea deal on theft charges, which occurred during his 2-year affair with Megan Barry.

Forrest made the plea on the same day former mayor Megan Barry also pleaded guilty and resigned as mayor.

Before paying the restitution, Forrest was given three years supervised probation. After the payment, he was placed on unsupervised probation for the three years.

