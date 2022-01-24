Robertson Co. deputy found dead inside burning home

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Robertson County patrol deputy was found dead in her burning home Sunday evening, now the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is looking into the case.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Deputy Savanna Puckett did not report to her assigned shift at 5:00p.m. Sunday. A deputy went to check on her at her home on Highway 41 North, and found it was on fire.

Fire crews got to the scene and were able to enter the home. Those firefighters found Puckett's body. The Sheriff's Office reports Puckett had been shot and killed.

The TBI is leading the investigation into Puckett's death. The TBI told NewsChannel 5 it is investigating the fire and suspicious death, and that "this remains an active and ongoing investigation."

Puckett had worked with the Sheriff's Office for four years.

"Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now," Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in a news release. "This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”