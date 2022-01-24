One in custody following hours-long standoff in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man has been taken into custody after a more than 14-hour long standoff in Smyrna.

NewsChannel 5 has learned the person is wanted for questioning in connection to the death of Robertson County Deputy Savanna Puckett. She was found dead inside her burning home late Sunday evening after not reporting to her assigned shift.

Several law enforcement agencies, led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, were outside the home on Odom Court since Sunday night.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.