Robertson County authorities urge caution as manhunt continues

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities in Robertson County are urging families to keep their doors locked as they continue their search for a man believed to be dangerous.
Jimmy Anthony Cox was last seen near Fishers Grove Road in Greenbrier. Police believe he's tied to a murder that happened there.
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a welfare check at a home on Fishers Grove. Reports show there was some kind of fight that happened between a stepdad and a stepson. Police say Cox fled on foot.
He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black shorts. Out of caution, schools in the area were placed on a soft lock down.
Officials are asking you call 911 immediately if you see the suspect.
