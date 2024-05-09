Robertson County in recovery mode after flooding and EF1 Tornado hits

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Robertson County officials say there are no reported injuries after the storms on May 8, but a decent amount of damage. They say most of the damage from the storm is centered along Ridge Road in Cedar Hill.

The National Weather Service Louisville confirms an EF1 Tornado came through and caused about 2 miles of damage along Ridge Road.

Flooding is still a major concern across all of Robertson County. The area received 8 to 12 inches of rain.

David Griffiths is counting his blessings after storms moved through his Cedar Hill community.

"It's a part of living in the south. Friends from England said you got tornadoes there I said yeah, but it seems to be getting worse because of climate change," Griffiths said.

He was inside his sun room when the rain and hail started falling from the sky, and then the trees started to snap.

"I’ll be honest my brain didn’t click in, then I started to see the trees at the bottom of the hill snap over like matchsticks. I said to myself, I got to get out here!" Griffiths said.

So, he grabbed his dogs and went to the bathroom, until it was safe to come out. He says after coming out of his home on Ridge Road he saw several blown over trees blocking his driveway. His friends came to his rescue.

"They all have chainsaws. They went through cutting, so I can get out," Griffiths said.

His neighbors also suffered some damage from sheds being taken out and some roof damage.

Robertson County EMA Director Chance Holmes said a lot of the major damage was on one side of the country, but flooding remains a concern all over.

In Springfield, Armstrong road has been turned into a miniature lake. The water was as high, as the mailboxes. Officials say there are problem areas like this all over and it will take a few days for it to recede.

They’re advising people to avoid getting out overnight to drive, because it can be hazardous for many reasons, like the road being washed out.

Officials are expecting the Red River to crest, so they’ve been evacuating people in a campground in Adams to a shelter at the fairgrounds in Springfield.