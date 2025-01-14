Robertson County mourns siblings killed in crash; driver faces charges

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Robertson County community is mourning the loss of two young siblings who died in a car crash Friday evening.

The children, Jackson Mansfield, 4, and Miah Mansfield, 7, were unrestrained in the vehicle when it crashed on Highway 161. The driver, identified as Lukas Mansfield, 36, survived the crash and now faces multiple charges, including a third DUI offense and two counts of vehicular homicide.

The crash site has become a memorial, with colorful ribbons and teddy bears.

“Life is beautiful and precious, and it was taken from them, and it’s not fair,” said Sarah West, a Robertson County resident who lives near the memorial.

West was home Friday evening when she noticed the glare of emergency lights outside her window.

“With that many lights, the snow and ice — it hit you heavy already before even knowing,” she said.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Lukas Mansfield was driving west on Highway 161 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. The vehicle went airborne and hit a utility pole.

Jackson and Miah were pronounced dead at the scene. Mansfield was uninjured and taken into custody.

The family declined to comment on their relationship with the driver.

“All you can do is pray and worship and continue to have your faith,” West added.

Both children attended South Haven Christian School in Springfield, which issued a statement saying, in part, “Their absence will be felt by all who knew them. We invite you to join us in lifting up their family in prayer.”

West, who does not know the family personally, expressed her support and sympathy.

“I don’t know them, but I love you. I’ll pray for you. I couldn’t wrap my hands around that feeling and devastation,” she said.

Mansfield’s bond is set at over $1 million.

A friend of the family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses.

South Haven Christian School’s full statement:

Dear SHCS Family,

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we write to inform you of a tragic event that has deeply affected our school family. Yesterday evening, we lost two of our own, Miah Mansfield and her younger brother Jackson, two of our beloved students, who passed away following a tragic accident. Our hearts break for the family, and we ask for your prayers for the family during this incredibly difficult time. In times like this, we are reminded of God’s great love and faithfulness, even when we face overwhelming grief. While we cannot fully understand the reasons behind such heartbreaking events, we can take comfort as the Scripture reminds us in 2 Corinthians 1:3-4, “Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort. Who comforteth us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in any trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God.”

Miah and Jackson were cherished members of SHCS, and their absence will be felt by all who knew them. We invite you to join us in lifting up their family in prayer, asking for peace, comfort, and strength in this time of sorrow. We recognize that this news may raise difficult emotions and questions for students. We encourage you to talk to your child about this loss in an age-appropriate way. Our school and church counselors are here to assist in any way we can as you walk through this challenging moment with your child. Our faith in God helps us trust that, though we mourn, we are never without hope. May we all hold onto this truth as we navigate the days ahead.

In Christ’s love,

Dr. Steve Blaser

