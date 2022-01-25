Affidavit: Fingerprints on lighter fluid bottles led investigators to man accused of killing deputy

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fingerprints found on empty lighter fluid bottles led investigators to the suspect in the death of a Robertson County deputy, according to the arrest affidavit.

Savanna Puckett was found dead in her burning home on Sunday evening with gunshot wounds to her head and torso. She was 22 years old.

Robertson Co. Sheriff's Office Savanna Puckett worked was a patrol deputy in Robertson County

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said Puckett did not report to her assigned shift at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Another deputy then went to check on her at her home on Highway 41 N. and found it on fire.

Puckett was pulled from her home, which was damaged by fire, and pronounced dead at the scene. In the room she was found, investigators discovered a .40 caliber cartridge casing and two empty lighter fluid bottles. Puckett's Glock 22 .40 caliber service weapon was not found.

After the bottles were forensically analyzed, the affidavit said two latent prints were discovered on one of the bottles, confirmed to 27-year-old James Conn.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation James Conn

Conn was arrested on Monday afternoon after an hours-long standoff in Smyrna. He is facing charges of aggravated arson and first-degree murder in Puckett's death. He was previously convicted of domestic assault and aggravated criminal trespassing.