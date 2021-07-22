Rock blasting causes damage at multiple Hermitage homes

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents in a Hermitage subdivision are fearful for their lives after multiple homes were damaged in rock blasting incidents during the month of July.

Lee Jamieson has a whole lot of questions. "We’re past someone getting hurt, someone could have gotten killed out here," he said. "It was a bit noisier than usual, but within seconds of the blast, we heard something crash on our deck so I came out to look."

Wednesday afternoon, a rock about the size of his fit, came crashing through his backyard deck that surrounds his pool.

"My immediate concern was not so much the damage but my dog likes to sunbathe out here, plus we come out here to swim a lot," said Jamieson.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened in the New Hope Estates subdivision. "One time is an accident; a second time, we have a pattern," said Jill Barber, who lives across the street from Lee.

July 2nd, a 25-pound rock crashed through the roof of a different home in the neighborhood, it plunged through two floors and ended up in the basement. A relative discovered the damage while the owners were on vacation.

"Called his parents and said -- hey did you all know there’s a big hole in the roof?" said Barber.

The family didn't want to talk to NewsChannel 5 on camera but shared their experience with Jill.

After the latest incident, Jill spoke to a supervisor from Jones Brothers Construction. They're the firm responsible for rock blasting out at the massive housing development under construction off of Myra Drive. "Took no responsibility, was unapologetic -- that this was progress he told me," recounted Barber.

NewsChannel 5 tried calling Jones Brothers to get their side of the story, but they hung up on us.

Perhaps they'll stay on the line when the Tennessee State Fire Marshal gives them a call. We're told they're working with the Nashville Fire Marshal to investigate what happened.

"They’re going to do blasting, the way I understand it, through December," said Jamieson.

As for Lee, while he's pleased Jones Brothers will repair his deck, he really just wants assurances they won't have to go through this whole process again.

"It’s happened twice, we don’t want it a third time. Somebody’s going to get hurt," he said.

In the meantime, neighbors have been told that all blasting out at the construction site must pause for five days while the investigation moves forward.