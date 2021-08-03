Rock from construction blasting falls into Gallatin home

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are seeing more construction taking place in this region on the rise.

And with that, we’re hearing about more incidents with blasting – and rocks landing on – and in some cases in -- homes from projects nearby.

It happened in Eileen Hollans' home Monday afternoon.

"All of a sudden there was this loud noise, even the house shook," Hollans said. "And I thought, 'Oh my goodness, maybe this house is exploding!'"

The rock came from a nearby blasting site where they're preparing for new homes.

Eileen says several people with the blasting company, Elite Drilling and Blasting, came by afterwards to check on her.

Eileen says they've arranged for a roofer to fix the damage... as she says she's just thankful the hole was the worst of it.