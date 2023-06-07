'Roll back this ill-conceived roll out': NDOT two-hour metered parking controversy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Downtown drivers have noticed that the Nashville Department of Transportation is now enforcing the new street parking rules at metered spots.

Artists and music fans like Richard Lynch remember the good ole' days when you could park on the street for free at night.

“They didn’t have to take away what was one of the last shining glimmering lights of Nashville— free parking for residents after-hours,” Lynch said.

The good news is, the two-hour street price is still affordable. However, you can't pay to extend through Metro contractor LAZ parking.

Alexandra Koehn Metered lot $5.18

If you move your vehicle across the street, they have a paid lot that’s $24 for 2 hours.

Alexandra Koehn Surface lot $24



"I didn’t come down three times last week because of this. That’s not generating revenue for the city, that’s taking revenue out of the city, so it’s not working," Lynch said.

There's some confusion for drivers closer to Broadway as well.

"I’m always looking for a meter to park at because I’ve never had to pay at a meter," Thalia Alcala said.

NewsChannel5 told her about the new rules. Minutes later, an NDOT enforcer wrote a ticket across the street.

Alexandra Koehn NDOT Enforcement



"I don’t know where I’m going to park now it’s crazy, the parking garages are absolutely insane, especially now that it’s summertime and all these events are going on," Alcala said.

Ahead of CMA Fest, musicians and servers like Kelli Bradbury are scrambling.

"I get that they’re trying to make money, I get that. Everybody needs more money. But what’s the goal here?"

Her suggestion is to allow hourly extensions or yearly parking passes for the locals in the places where revenue is still generated.

"I mean at what point are people going to be like— Nashville’s not worth it?" Bradbury said.

As for Lynch, he wants the new metered system overhauled.

"Roll back this ill-conceived roll out," he said.

We reached out to NDOT on their concerns and we're waiting to hear back.