Lebanon Road reopens after rollover crash

Update: All lanes on Lebanon Road near Horn Springs Road have reopened.
A rollover crash is causing major traffic delays Friday morning along Lebanon Road near Horn Springs Road, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Officials said one westbound lane and both eastbound lanes of Lebanon Road are currently shut down while emergency crews work to clear the scene. Only minor injuries have been reported.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Horn Springs Road, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

