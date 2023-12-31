Rollin' into 2024! Brentwood Skate Center hosts family-friendly New Year's event

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brentwood Skate Center opened early on December 31 so families could spend some of New Year's Eve together.

"I think it's a great opportunity to come out to have something to do that doesn't involve a babysitter, or a parent dropping a kid off and doing something without their kids," said Nicholas Pasquale, general manager of Brentwood Skate Center.

The afternoon of open skating on the last day of the year is a tradition at the center. The business opened in 1981.

We did a search and there are very few family-friendly New Year's Eve events.

At the center, people of all ages can skate from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Around 4:30 p.m., the floor is cleared so a balloon drop can take place. The staff filled and suspended nearly 4,500 balloons with prizes inside.

Giveaways included cash and free prizes.