Watch Now
News

Actions

Rollin' into 2024! Brentwood Skate Center hosts family-friendly New Year's event

RAW_frame_52312.jpeg
WTVF
RAW_frame_52312.jpeg
Posted at 4:13 PM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 17:13:20-05

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brentwood Skate Center opened early on December 31 so families could spend some of New Year's Eve together.

"I think it's a great opportunity to come out to have something to do that doesn't involve a babysitter, or a parent dropping a kid off and doing something without their kids," said Nicholas Pasquale, general manager of Brentwood Skate Center.

The afternoon of open skating on the last day of the year is a tradition at the center. The business opened in 1981.

We did a search and there are very few family-friendly New Year's Eve events.

At the center, people of all ages can skate from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Around 4:30 p.m., the floor is cleared so a balloon drop can take place. The staff filled and suspended nearly 4,500 balloons with prizes inside.

Giveaways included cash and free prizes.


Carrie recommends:

How an undergrad formed a forever bond with a cancer patient at Vanderbilt

“Grab your tissues for this one. Chris Davis brings us a beautiful story of one man at the end of his life, and another just beginning his in many ways, and their fast and deep friendship forged by happenstance. Trust me, this one is worth your time."

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens