Rolling Stones Exhibit Comes To Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Rolling Stones exhibit has made a stop in Nashville at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum, and we got a sneak peek.
You'll know you're in the right place when you see the giant lip logo outside. The exhibit has been set to open Thursday at Municipal Auditorium.
It includes 500 rare artifacts and memorabilia spanning the band's long career.
The exhibit has been expected to be here through June. Learn more about it on Visit Music City’s website.