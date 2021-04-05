Roseanna Zadakaus: Woman missing in Perry County; last seen near Cypress Creek Marina

LINDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search continues in Perry County for a missing woman who was last seen in the Cypress Creek Marina area last week.

Perry County authorities said Roseanna Zadakaus was last seen on March 31 and is believed to have left the Cypress Creek Marina area on foot.

The sheriff’s office said she’s believed to have gone for a walk but did not return to the Cyprus Creek Road area.

Over the weekend, search crews were out in Perry County canvassing neighborhoods and interviewing neighbors. One person was taken in for questioning on Friday, but was later released with no charges filed.

Later today, aircraft and cadaver dogs will be out again conducting a grid search.

At this time, it’s unclear if foul play is involved. Anyone with information was asked to contact Perry County dispatch at (931)-589-3911.