Rosepepper Cantina warning people about text message scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An East Nashville restaurant is warning people about a suspected text message scam.

Rosepepper Cantina says scammers recently sent a customer this message.

The text says Rosepepper is in need of workers and provided a link to earn up to $500 a day.

Andrea Chaires, the Vice President of Rosepepper Cantina said it's fake, and the only message you should expect from Rosepepper is one that lets you know your table is ready, or your reservation is set.

"I just thought you know just in case just to make absolutely sure if anybody else got something like this I wanted to post it and make sure everybody knows it's got nothing to do with us, don't click on any links," Chaires said.

Chaires said this is a reminder that online scams are everywhere these days, and recommends people stay vigilant when it comes to messages containing links.

