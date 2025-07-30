Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Ruby Sunshine hosts free back-to-school pancake brunch

Standard - 2025-07-30T065538.586.jpg
WTVF
Standard - 2025-07-30T065538.586.jpg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School may be just around the corner, but one local restaurant is serving up a reason to celebrate!

On Wednesday, July 30, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ruby Sunshine is hosting Back-to-School Kids’ Pancake Brunches at participating locations.

Kids can enjoy free pancake entrées (limit two per adult entrée), at-the-table pancake decorating with icing, sprinkles and whipped cream, and DIY bookmark kits.

Songwriters collaborate with adults with disabilities, writing beautiful new songs

Music City is built on the talents of songwriters - and I can guarantee you've never seen a better collaboration than this! You'll be cheering and crying... and glad you took time to watch this story. Enjoy! 

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking