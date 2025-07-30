Ruby Sunshine hosts free back-to-school pancake brunch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School may be just around the corner, but one local restaurant is serving up a reason to celebrate!

On Wednesday, July 30, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ruby Sunshine is hosting Back-to-School Kids’ Pancake Brunches at participating locations.

Kids can enjoy free pancake entrées (limit two per adult entrée), at-the-table pancake decorating with icing, sprinkles and whipped cream, and DIY bookmark kits.