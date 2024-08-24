Run on the Nissan Stadium football field this weekend at the Titans Foundation 5K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday is the 13th annual Titans Foundation 5K at Nissan Stadium.

On Friday, people can park in Lot H and pick up their race packet at the Wesley Mortgage Club inside the stadium from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Day-of registration for the race Saturday morning ends at 6:30 a.m. and then the event starts at 7 a.m.

Those walking or running in the 5K will receive a commemorative t-shirt, a medal, and tickets to the Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game in December!

Winners of the race will also get a football and a jersey.

Participants will run on the football field to cross the finish line at the 50-yard line.

After the race, there will be an awards ceremony and refreshments. People can also meet Titans Cheerleaders, Blue Crew, and T-Rac.

Lots H, G, and M will be open for complimentary race day parking.

The Titans Foundation 5K raises money for the team's ONE Community initiative, which focuses on supporting opportunities, neighborhoods, and education in Nashville.

The team partners with local organizations, mentors young people, and hosts charity events.

When youregister for the 5K, you are helping the team continue to give back.

