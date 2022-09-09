Watch Now
Runners across Middle Tennessee honor Eliza Fletcher by 'completing' her path

Dozens of runners came together Friday at Nashville Running Company for a run at 4:30 a.m.
TENNESSE (WTVF) — One week ago, kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher was out for her morning run when she was kidnapped and murdered.

Groups across the country are now running in honor of Fletcher, including in East Nashville. Dozens of people came together Friday at Nashville Running Company for a run at 4:30 a.m.

The idea was born out of a group in Memphis wanting to finish Fletcher's run in honor of her. Beth Meadows, who organized the event with Nashville Running Company, said she wanted to carry that torch here in Music City.

"I just think that it's super important as a woman you know to create a safe space for people to come out mourn grieve be angry but also a place where they feel safe and comfortable and kind of become determined and resolved to not let fear of what happened to Eliza keep them from doing something that they love and something that they find sanctuary and solace and happiness in which is running," Meadows said.

There are similar group runs happening in Franklin, Mt. Juliet, and Cane Ridge.

