Runners Find Wedding Band At Shelby Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A couple who went on a run found a wedding band, and now they're searching for its owner.

Claire Sweet said the ring has a silver band, it's the Triton brand, and it has a beveled edge.

"It could mean a lot to someone!" Sweet said.

On Saturday, Kevin Huber and Claire Sweet were running in Shelby Park when they spotted it glistening on the ground.

"I thought it was a keyring, but it ended up, it was a wedding band," Huber said.

They believe someone was walking in the park when it fell off.

"There's a lake in the middle of Shelby Bottoms, down towards the bottom of Shelby Bottoms, and there's a bridge to an island in the middle where I think they have geese houses or something. It was right near the island side of the bridge," Huber said.

They don't believe the owner was trying to get rid of it.

"The side where it was, the lake was only like a river at that point, so if someone was trying to throw it, they were using the wrong spot," Huber said.

Sweet posted in the East Nashville neighborhood group to see if anyone lost a ring.

"It's a small thing to miss," Sweet said.

In case this piece of jewelry means something special to someone, they hope to find its rightful owner.

"If there's even a little chance of getting that anxiety off of losing something, that's something that I think is the right thing to do," Sweet said.

If the ring in the video is yours, you can send a Facebook message to Claire Sweet.

If you don't have Facebook, you can call our newsroom at 615-248-5281 for her contact information.