Runners in the Saint Jude Rock 'n' Roll Marathon will be picking up packets today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of runners are heading to Nashville for the biggest race of the year.

The Saint Jude Rock 'n' Roll Marathon is this Saturday.

And today I wanted to let you know why you'll see a lot of folks over at Music City Center!

It's the first day that runners can pick up their packets! That's open from noon to 4 p.m. or you can head over there tomorrow between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. if that works better for you.

The race is Saturday. The 5 and 10K's hit the pavement at 6:30 and the marathon and half start at 7:20.

If you're planning on driving anywhere near downtown this weekend, be sure to follow our traffic guide!