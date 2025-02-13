Rush to the chocolate store! Customers prepare for Valentine's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Valentine's Day is for spending time with loved ones, picking up flowers and indulging in everyone's favorite dessert: chocolate!

It's why one local chocolate store is in the midst of its big holiday rush.

Poppy & Peep in Nashville says Valentine's Day is its busiest time of the year, followed by the Christmas holiday.

Store manager Kery Cantrell says chocolatiers work months in advance to prepare for five times the regular amount of customers.

"We work with different cacao farmers from all over the Equator, so yeah, we double up on buying chocolate this time of year," Cantrell explained.

Terry and Darryl Deason, who found themselves at the store Wednesday, say they stopped by to get gifts for their daughters.

"Oh, well, you have to! Valentine's Day is special so they always get something special for Valentine's Day," said Terry. "Even though they're adults!"

"It's just a really special day and we have special children and we want to honor them," added Darryl. "With chocolate! Who's going to turn down chocolate, right?"

NewsChannel5 also asked if recent tariffs had any effect on sales. Cantrell said prior tariffs have a huge effect, almost quadrupling the price of chocolate, but they have yet to see how new tariffs under President Trump will affect them.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.