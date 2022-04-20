Rutherford authorities arrest two in meth, fentanyl operation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office authorities said they arrested two suspects accused of a large-scale meth and fentanyl operation.

Police found seven pounds of heroin, two pounds of suspected fentanyl and about eight pounds of methamphetamine worth $250,000. RCSO deputies arrested Benjamin Tucker and Austin Welker because of their alleged participation as distributors of the drugs.

As part of an ongoing investigation, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit conducted search warrants at multiple locations in Nashville with the assistance of other agencies.

Tucker, 33, of Nashville, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants for manufacturing, sale and delivery of Schedule I drugs in Rutherford County. Authorities said Tucker was found with four ounces of meth, one ounce of heroin and a handgun.

Welker, 37, of Nashville was taken into custody while the search warrant was served at his home. He is wanted for violation of probation in Rutherford County.

Both Tucker and Welker have been convicted for previous crimes.

The case is ongoing at this time.